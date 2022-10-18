Stoking a controversy on Monday, Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena compared former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram. Meena, who is perceived as a loyalist of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, hailed the Bharat Jodo Yatra in a conversation with reporters in Dausa. He contended that Gandhi was walking a longer distance as compared to Lord Ram who travelled on foot from Ayodhya to present-day Sri Lanka. At present, Meena holds the Health and Excise portfolio in the Rajasthan government.

Congress' Parsadi Lal Meena remarked, "In Congress, elections are being held democratically after 22 years. So, the results will be good. Congress will be strengthened. Rahul Gandhi's Padayatra will be a historic Padayatra. Lord Ram had also travelled on foot from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka. But Rahul Gandhi will travel on foot for a longer distance. He is going from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Neither everyone has travelled nor anyone will travel (such a distance) in the future". He added, "Rahul Gandhi's historic march aims at changing the country".

Congress seeks revival via Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is being touted as an endeavour to come together and strengthen the nation. It started in Kanyakumari, will cover 12 states and culminate in Jammu and Kashmir- spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 km over the course of about 150 days. It will pass through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu, and end in Srinagar. The Yatra was formally launched by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a massive rally in Kanyakumari on September 7.

While all citizens have been invited to actively participate in this initiative either physically or by helping spread its message online, a total of 118 Congress leaders are walking the entire route along with Gandhi. The participants are walking about 20 km daily with the march moving in the morning and evening. Meanwhile, Congress' communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh revealed that the party is organising similar Yatras on a smaller scale, i.e of 50 km or 100 km in each state. The Yatra is scheduled to enter Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.