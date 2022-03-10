Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal Apologises For 'rape' Remark, Calls It 'slip Of Tongue'

Member of Legislative Assembly and a Cabinet minister in Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government, Shanti Dhariwal, has apologised for his objectionable statement which he made earlier in the legislative Assembly against women. The Congress leader further clarified that he was about to speak on the 'dessert state' but his 'tongue slipped.' Shanti Dhariwal added that he "personally" respects women and would not have made such objectionable comments on purpose.

“It was a slip of tongue. I feel sorry for that. I wanted to say something about the desert state. I respect women and will continue to do so. If my comments have hurt anyone, I apologise,” Shanti Dhariwal said.

The Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, on Wednesday, March 9, in his reply to the demand for grants to the police department, had averred the reason behind more rapes in Rajasthan is that the state has "lots of men." In his words, the Rajasthan Cabinet minister Shanti Dhariwal said, "We are at number one in rape cases. There's no doubt. Why are we ahead in rape cases? Rajasthan has been the state of men."

Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly

The next day, the opposition in Rajasthan created a massive uproar in the state Legislative Assembly demanding an apology from the Cabinet minister. However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal's apology saying it was “a slip of tongue” was not enough for the opposition as they went on to demand a resignation from the sitting minister.

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly and member of Bharatiya Janata Party, Gulab Chand Kataria, lashing out at Dhariwal, said that his comment on women was an insult to "brave men" The LoP said, "The comments are an insult to women, public and brave men.”

Apart from the opposition leaders in the Assembly, netizens on social media, too, slammed the Cabinet minister for his distasteful comment.

It should be mentioned here that Rajasthan Speaker, CP Joshi, had asked the opposition to not raise this matter in the question hour of the House. Notably, Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal had visited the Speaker and apologised for the comment saying it was "unintentional".

(With inputs from PTI)