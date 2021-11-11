Rajasthan Minister Slams Centre Over Fuel Prices, Says BJP Favouring 'capitalist Friends'

Rajasthan Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday slammed the Centre and said that the Union government should have reduced diesel prices by at least Rs 25 to curb down inflation. He added that the BJP-led government is doing everything for "its friends" and has no sympathy for the common people or farmers. Notably, the Centre had declared a cut on the special excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from November 4.

"If the price was to be reduced then at least Rs 25 on diesel should be reduced so that to bring inflation under control. The Modi government is doing everything for their friends but there is no sympathy for common man and farmers," Dotasra told ANI.

'BJP Working for their capitalist friends': Govind Singh Dotasra

The Congress leader said that the BJP won the 2019 general elections due to the votes of farmers and the common people, but amendments made by the saffron party in certain laws are in the best interest of their "capitalist friends" and not doing justice to the common people.

"BJP which had won elections due to the votes of farmers never thought about the welfare of those farmers. However, Congress and Rahul Gandhi always stood in favour of the farmers. During their first term also, they had done some amendments to the land acquisition bill," the Congress leader told ANI. "In their second term, the NDA-led government brought three black laws just to give favour to their capitalist friends who had helped BJP in election funding. The same thing is happening in the matter of Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Despite SC's orders, the Centre is not doing the probe properly. I think this is a conspiracy," he added.

Rajasthan CM writes to PM Modi, urges further reduction on excise duty on fuel

Dissatisfied with the latest slash in petrol and fuel prices, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to further reduce excise duties on fuel prices across the country. In his letter, the Chief Minister also requested for a direction to be issued for oil companies to stop the increase of fuel prices so that people can avail the benefits of the already reduced excise duty.

Gehlot has been demanding more reduction in fuel prices ever since the Central government slashed special excise duty by Rs 5 and Rs 10 on petrol and diesel prices respectively.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को पत्र लिखकर आग्रह किया है कि आमजन को पूर्ण राहत देने के लिए केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा पेट्रोल व डीजल पर केन्द्रीय पूल की अतिरिक्त एक्साइज ड्यूटी व विशेष एक्साइज ड्यूटी को और कम किया जाए ताकि आमजन को एक्साइज ड्यूटी व वैट में कमी का लाभ एक साथ मिल सके। pic.twitter.com/02N5B43BLG — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 9, 2021

(With inputs from ANI)