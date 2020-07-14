Rajasthan CM Gehlot Surrounded By Sycophants; Cong Will Lose 2023 Election: Pilot Camp MLA

As the Congress Legislative party meet in underway, Congress' MLA from Rajasthan's Dausa, Murarilal Meena has slammed CM Ashok Gehlot and alleged that he had sidelined those who worked hard for party's success in the state. Taking to Twitter, he said that if Congress wants to save its government in Rajasthan and escape a fate like 2013 wherein the party managed to get only 21 seats, then it has to make massive changes in the party leadership. The former minister of Rajasthan warned that if Congress does not take steps to change, it would get 11 seats in the assembly polls of 2023.

जिन नेताओ और कार्यकर्ताओं ने 5 वर्ष मेहनत की उनकी उपेक्षा अशोक गहलोत द्वारा की गई। चुगलखोर और जनधारहीन लोगों से वे हर समय घिरे रहते है। पूर्वी राजस्थान ने सबसे ज्यादा सीट दी, जिन समाजो ने वोट दिए उनकी उपेक्षा की जा रही है। चुनावी वादे पूरे नही हो पा रहे है। — Murarilal Meena (@INCMurarilal) July 14, 2020

Cong sends ultimatum; Pilot unmoved

Senior Congress leaders have made as many as 29 calls to deputy CM and party's state chief Sachin Pilot in the last two days, sources said. Although frantic calls have been made, sources have informed that Pilot has held his ground. While Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra has dilled Pilot four times in the last two days, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has called him once and KC Venugopal has called him three times. Senior leader Ahmed Patel - whom Pilot met on Saturday night and submitted his grievances - has made as many as fifteen calls to him, indicating Sonia Gandhi's desperation. Moreover, P Chidambaram has also called Pilot six times in an attempt to resolve the ongoing Rajasthan crisis.

However, with no sign of any sort of resolution, sources said that Sachin Pilot will not attend the second CLP meeting even as Congress has issued an ultimatum to the leader and his loyalists. Moreover, resort politics has also begun with both Pilot and Gehlot camps releasing videos of their MLAs at a Manesar hotel and Fairmont hotel, Jaipur respectively.

Rajasthan political chaos: Pilot vs Gehlot

The infighting among the Congress in Rajasthan came into the forefront when the state's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notices to multiple MLAs including CM and Deputy CM in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. Following the incident, CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis. A day later, on July 11, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot went to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators, and sources said that in touch with the BJP. Sources also said that he has a one-on-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and has put out his grievances.

Meanwhile, Gehlot monitored the situation from his residence in Jaipur and gathered all the MLAs who supported him. Breaking his silence on July 13, Pilot said that not only are the MLAs with him but that they are also with the people of Rajasthan. Moreover, Pilot met with Congress-turned-BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi, setting off alarm bells in the Congress camp. However, after initial reports that Pilot is likely to join BJP, sources from the latter said that the BJP may not involve itself just yet.

While it is still unclear who among Gehlot and Pilot has the majority support from the MLAs, the Bhartiya Tribal Party has issued a whip directing its two MLAs to abstain from voting if a floor test takes place, hinting that the political chaos in Rajasthan is a long-drawn battle.

