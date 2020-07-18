Gehlot Vs Pilot Power Tussle Continues; Rajasthan MLAs Watch Film, Turn Master Chefs

Amid Rajasthan political mess, people of the state are suffering due to Coronavirus outbreak and locust attack. However, the state ministers and MLAs are holed up in various hotels and are divided among two camps - Ashok Gehlot's camp and Sachin Pilot's camp. A video accessed by Republic TV shows that MLAs holed up in Jaipur attend cooking classes and watch movies. Earlier, videos have shown that MLAs in Manesar are performing Yoga and relaxing at the hotel's lawn.

Meanwhile, eight more deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in Rajasthan, raising the toll in the state to 538. The state also reported 734 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the people infected with the virus to 27,174. Of the total coronavirus cases, 6,666 patients are under treatment while 19,345 have recovered.

Two MLAs suspended

Addressing the media on Friday, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala announced the suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh for being involved in the conspiracy to topple the government. The aforesaid MLAs are a part of the Sachin Pilot camp lodged at a hotel in Haryana. He mentioned that two audio recordings had surfaced in which Sharma, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and another person Sanjay Jain are purportedly talking about this conspiracy.



Demanding Shekhawat's arrest, he added that chief whip Mahesh Joshi had submitted a complaint to Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group for registration of an FIR in the matter. While Jain has already been arrested by the SOG, both Sharma and Shekhawat have denied that the voice in the tape is theirs.

Rajasthan HC adjourns hearing of Pilot's plea

In a massive relief for Rajasthan ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his 18 dissenting MLAs, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday has adjourned the plea filed by Pilot and his MLAs to Monday at 10 AM. Moreover, the Rajasthan Speaker has assured the court that no action will be taken against the MLAs till 5:30 pm on Tuesday. Pilot and his dissenting MLAs who are currently holed in hotels in Gurugram, had challenged the disqualification notice issued by the Speaker.

