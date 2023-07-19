Rajasthan Neta's Nephew Ransacks Hotel; BJP Claims 'law & Order Finished In State'

As law and order is in shambles in Rajasthan, another incident of VVIP arrogance of a minister's relative in a Rajasthan hotel surfaced on the internet. Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas's nephew Harshdeep Khachariawas ransacked the hotel along with other men. The video came to light on Wednesday, July 19.

In the video, the minister's nephew can be seen storming the Hotel County Inn, which is located at Vaishali Nagar, with several other goons. Moments later, he held a man's collar and had hit him on his face. He then got indulged in violence and threatened to kill a man. Clearly, cops can be seen being a mere spectator of the incident. No action has been taken so far.

According to sources, the incident took place on Tuesday, July 18 night at around 10:30 pm. Harshdeep Khachariawas was involved in an argument with a guest in a hotel. Following this, Khachariawas asked the hotel staff for the guest's room number. On being denied, he started attacking the hotel staff.

Here are some visuals from the incident:

Taking a potshot at the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Law and order in Rajasthan is finished. After Jodhpur murders now look at VVIP arrogance of Mantri’s relative. Rajasthan Mantri’s nephew storms a hotel with goons, indulges in violence, threatens to kill and no action being taken. Attempt to protect him by Gehlot. True face of law and order in Rajasthan. Congress means lawlessness and mafia ki guarantee! When those in power indulge in such acts, how will law and order survive?"