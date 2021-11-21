Rajasthan: Newly Inducted Cong Ministers Promise To Guide Party To Victory In 2023 Polls

As Congress in Rajsthan all set to swear in its reshuffled cabinet ministers, Republic Media Network exclusively spoke to three of the ministers- Mahesh Joshi, Shakuntala Rawat and Tikaram Juli who will be taking the position in the new cabinet. All of the state's cabinet ministers resigned on Saturday post-meeting with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Rajasthan Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi says Congress will again strongly win in 2023 in Rajasthan:

"The decisions regarding the new cabinet were between high command and Chief Minister. The media made it look in their style but it was clearly between them and we had no idea of what was being kept on the table. They showed confidence in me and for that, I am thankful to them. I want to say that till now whatever responsibilities I have got I have successfully carried them out and in future also I will do the same. In 2023 also we will come with full majority in Rajasthan," added Mahesh Joshi.

Shakuntala Rawat says we follow what high-command orders:

"I want to thank CM Gehlot for trusting me. Whatever position he appoints to me, I will try to work on that. We have not been old about the departments yet but I know CM has taken all the right decisions. Whatever Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi say, we follow. For us also all the decisions were surprising as we were not aware of them," Shakuntala Rawat said.

Meanwhile, Tika Ram also mentioned that whatever decisions are taken by the high command and CM, the ministers will be abiding by them.

Rajasthan Rejig: 11 Cabinet Ministers & 4 MoS to be sworn in

15 Congress MLAs are set to be sworn in as ministers on Sunday at 4 PM - 5 from the Sachin Pilot camp and 6 from the Ashok Gehlot camp. As per the list of ministers, Pilot 'loyalists' Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola have secured ministerial berths with Choudhury securing a cabinet berth. Other cabinet ministers to be sworn in are -Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Shakuntala Rawat, Govind Ram Meghwal, Mahesh Joshi, Ramlal Jat, Vishvendra Singh, Mamta Bhupesh, Tikaram Juli, Ramesh Meena, Bhajanlal Jatav.