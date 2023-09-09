Rajasthan Number 1 In Rape Cases: BJP's Manoj Tiwari Slams Ashok Gehlot Govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari attacked the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Saturday and said that the state is at the top in rape cases, corruption and many more.

"Crime, corruption, and unemployment are at their peak in Rajasthan. Rajasthan is number 1 in rape, crimes, cyber crimes, and corruption. We (BJP) have to address all these issues. We will bring positive changes in the state," Manoj Tiwari said.

Manoj tiwari on 2-day Rajasthan visit

This comes as the BJP MP is currently on a two-day visit to Rajasthan to participate in ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’.

"Every evening Ashok Gehlot gets the survey and he knows that his government will not come to power. Gehlot sir knows everything. When Gehlot discusses this with his close ones the very next day they plan to announce a new scheme," he continued.

He added, "This 'Parivartan' yatra is proof that the people of Rajasthan have decided to throw out the Congress government from the state."

JP Nadda launched 1st Parivartan Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan on September 2

On September 2, BJP Chief President JP Nadda launched the party's First "Parivartan Sankalp Yatra" in Rajasthan.

According to the BJP, “This yatra will pass through all the 200 assembly constituencies in the state and cover over 9000 km, thus reaching out to over 1 crore people in the state.”