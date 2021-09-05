Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: Cong Registers Win In 670 Panchayat Samiti Seats, BJP Gets 551

In the Rajasthan Panchayat polls, the ruling Congress in the state has registered victory by bagging 670 panchayat samiti seats, while the opposition BJP secured 551 out of a total of 1,564 in six districts where polling was conducted, said the State Election Commission. The polls were held in three phases and the final results were announced on Saturday, 5 September.

Congress wins Rajasthan Panchayat polls

The Rajasthan Election Commission informed that Congress marked victory with a significant lead in the polls. The commission's data also said that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got 11 seats, and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) secured 40 seats. Out of the total 200 seats in the Zila Parishad polls, Congress won 99 seats, BJP 90, BSP 3 and independent candidates 8.

Following the victory, Congress party leaders came forward to celebrate the triumph over the opposition. Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra described the results as encouraging and said that it was a major setback for the BJP. "The Congress party has won the elections with an overwhelming majority. Out of 1564 wards of panchayat samiti, 670 Congress candidates were victorious. In Bharatpur, 171 candidates of Congress' ideology who contested the election without party symbol were the winners,” Dotasra said as per PTI.

Dotasara went on to claim that the results were a validation of the work done by the Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He said that the party was working solely for the development of Rajasthan. Meanwhile, BJP state president Satish Poonia congratulated his party candidates who won the contest and also thanked the people for supporting the party.

Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls in Rajasthan

The Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls were held in 6 districts of Rajasthan in three phases. The elections were held in the districts of Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi. The first phase of polls concluded on 26 August, and the second phase polling was conducted on 29 August. The third and final phase held on 1 September and the votes were counted on Saturday.



(With agencies input)

(IMAGE: PTI)