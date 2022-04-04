Karauli Clash: Cong Councilor Booked For Stoking Communal Violence; BJP Alleges PFI Hand

Congress Councillor Matloob Ahmed has been identified as the main conspirator in the Karauli stone-pelting case. Matloob Ahmed has been accused of stone-pelting, inciting violence and organising a mob to attack the rally. Reportedly the Rajasthan police have also mentioned his name in the FIR and the accused has been booked under section 307 of the IPC. Although Matloob Ahmed is still on the run, a dedicated team has been instructed to nab him. The police are also investigating his role in instigating the PFI.

In light of this new development, the Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the Popular Front of India (PFI) has a role in the communal clashes that broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli on Saturday.

Incidents of arson and vandalism were reported last weekend after stones were pelted at a 'Shobha Yatra' rally when it was passing through a Muslim-dominated locality, police said. At least 35 people were injured in the clashes.

While 13 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, BJP has alleged PFI's direct involvement in the clashes. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala stated that the outfit had written a letter to the Rajasthan government, warning of such violence occurring in the district.

"How did they know that there would be violence targeting the Hindu New Year Shobha Yatra ? Was it Sanyog or Prayog? (conincidence or experiment) If PFI knew, how did the Rajasthan administration not know? Or did look the other way?" the BJP leader asked.

Calling it a reflection of the Aurangzebi mindset of the Rajasthan government, Poonawala asked, "Can Hindus not even organize a Shobha yatra now in Congress rule?"

PFI wrote a letter in advance to Gehlot govt about violence in Karauli !



How did they know that there would be violence targeting the Hindu New Year Shobha Yatra ? Was it Sanyog or Prayog?



— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 4, 2022

Is this not a reflection of the Aurangzebi mindset of Rajasthan Govt



Can Hindus not even remove a Shobha yatra now in Congress rule?



Destruction of Salasar Balaji gate

Attacks on Sadhus

144 to prevent people from seeing Kashmir Files



— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 4, 2022

PFI warns of violence during a rally in Karauli

The PFI, in its letter dated April 1, had indeed cautioned the Ashok Gehlot-led government regarding "external elements" disturbing communal harmony and provoking clashes if a religious rally were taken out in the region. The extremist group had requested the government to designate a different route for the organisers or maintain a strict vigil during the event.

At least three people suffered critical injuries while one person was referred to Jaipur after incidents of arson and vandalism broke out in the city. About 1,200 police personnel have been deployed in Karauli to maintain law and order and the internet has been shut down till April 4.

So far, 46 people have been arrested - 13 in connection with the violence and 33 for violating the curfew. Seven people are under detention for questioning and 21 vehicles have also been seized.

Mobile internet has been suspended across the city and police are examining videos of the violence that have been shared on social media.

(With agency inputs)