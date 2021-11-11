Rajasthan Police Constitute SIT To Probe Attack On BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli's Residence

Rajasthan Police, on November 10, announced it has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ranjeeta Koli. The SIT investigation also relates to her complaint that someone had left a threat letter during the late hours of Tuesday. The BJP MP's health deteriorated after she was allegedly attacked by a group of unknown miscreants who opened fire at her Bharatpur residence.

According to the police, a case has been initiated against unidentified persons under IPC Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and 3/25 of the Arms Act. Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Tripathi is leading the investigation under the Special Operations Group.

Sharing the visuals of the incident on Twitter, Kohli wrote, "Late tonight, an attempt was made to open fire at the Bayana residence of Honorable Bharatpur MP."

Rajasthan CM dials BJP MP after attack, orders probe

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spoke to the BJP MP from the Bharatpur constituency over the phone. Taking to Twitter, CM Gehlot shared, "After talking to Bharatpur MP Smt. Ranjeeta Koli on the phone, I learnt about her well being. Also, the DGP, Principal Secretary, Home Department has been directed that strict action after a thorough investigation of the incident. To investigate the incident, a team of SOG from Jaipur will go to Bharatpur."

BJP MP attacked thrice in 6 months

This is the third time that the BJP MP has been attacked in the last six months and the reason for this attack remains unknown. Police arrived at her residence and an investigation was underway.

On May 28, the BJP MP was allegedly attacked in Bharatpur on her way back after visiting health and medical facilities in her constituency. As per reports, miscreants pelted stones at her car and her injured self was left unattended by police officials. Koli was leaving for her house in Bharatpur when 'armed' goons allegedly attacked her convoy. She was heading back from an inspection visit at the RBM hospital when the incident took place. She was hospitalised in an unconscious state and later discharged after being given primary treatment.