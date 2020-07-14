Rajasthan Police Misbehaves With BTP MLA A Day After Party Withdrew Support From Cong Govt

Amidst the ongoing political chaos in Rajasthan, a Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLA was allegedly harassed by the police on Tuesday. The BTP MLA was held by the police in his own car for around 4-5 hours without any reason. In a video that has been accessed, it can be seen that the cops snatched away the MLA's car keys while another one reasoned that there is some 'danger' ahead which is why the MLA is being stopped.

This comes a day after the BTP, which is a part of the ruling Congress government in the state, issued a whip directing its two MLAs to abstain from voting if a floor test takes place. In the letter addressed to the MLAs, BTP national president Maheshbhai Vasava also stressed that they should not vote for Sachin Pilot or BJP either. He warned of disciplinary action if the MLAs violated the party whip. However, the Congress has claimed that it enjoys BTP's support in the state.

Sachin Pilot sacked as Dy CM

Following the emerging cracks within the Rajasthan Congress leadership, Ashok Gehlot on Monday sacked Sachin Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, as well as the chief of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC), taking disciplinary action against its long-time leader following his failure to attend the second CLP meeting in Jaipur.

Apart from Pilot, two other cabinet ministers will be sacked from the party itself after they decided to stay back with Pilot and give the CLP meet a miss, which was seen as Congress' last-ditch attempt to mend fences with the miffed leader and his faction.

Sources have reported that Sachin Pilot has made it clear to the BJP, that if he were to join the party, he would want to take the lead as the Rajasthan Government's Chief Minister. Pilot's demand may meet an impasse since the Rajasthan BJP has some top brass and seasoned leaders like Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Om Birla, who would be considered as top candidates to lead the state if BJP were to form a government in Rajasthan.

