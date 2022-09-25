Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE: Fallout In Congress Over CM Face; MLAs To Meet Speaker

Quick links:
Rajasthan minister Govind Ram Meghwal said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can shoulder both roles, that of the chief minister as well as the party's national president.
This development comes at a time when over 100 Congress MLAs, who are Gehlot loyalists, threatened to submit their resignation ahead of a legislature party meeting which was likely to pick his successor.
On the political turmoil, Congress MLA Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, "10-15 MLAs are being heard while other MLAs are being neglected. Party doesn't listen to us, decisions are being taken without it."
A large group of MLAs loyal to chief minister Ashok Gehlot who held a meeting at Minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence decided to go to Speaker C P Joshi's residence to submit their resignation ahead of a legislature party meeting which was likely to pick Gehlot;s successor.
"We are going to the speaker's residence in a bus and will submit our resignation," state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told reporters.
Sources claimed there were around 80 MLAs, including Independents, in the group.
Some of its MLAs said Gehlot's successor should be someone who was instrumental in saving the government during the political crisis in 2020 and not someone who was involved in the bid to topple it, a veiled reference to Pilot.