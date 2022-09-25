Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE: Fallout In Congress Over CM Face; MLAs To Meet Speaker

A large group of MLAs loyal to chief minister Ashok Gehlot who held a meeting at Minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence decided to go to Speaker C P Joshi's residence to submit their resignation ahead of a legislature party meeting which was likely to pick Gehlot;s successor.

"We are going to the speaker's residence in a bus and will submit our resignation," state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told reporters.

Sources claimed there were around 80 MLAs, including Independents, in the group.

Some of its MLAs said Gehlot's successor should be someone who was instrumental in saving the government during the political crisis in 2020 and not someone who was involved in the bid to topple it, a veiled reference to Pilot.