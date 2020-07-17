Congress Suspends 2 Pilot Camp MLAs For 'horse-trading' Tapes, Wants Union Minister Booked

In another development in the Rajasthan political crisis, Congress has removed two MLAs of the Sachin Pilot camp from the party membership on the grounds of anti-party activities. Congress has issued show cause notices to the MLAs asking them for an explanation for what Congress claims is a 'conspiracy to topple the government'. The MLAs are Bhanwar Lal Sharma of Sardarshahar and Vishvendra Singh Deeg Kumher.

Show Cause notice to Cong MLAs

Congress demands arrest of BJP leader

The Congress on Friday demanded that a case be lodged against BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, accusing him of being involved in horse-trading of Rajasthan MLAs.

AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that two audio recordings have surfaced in which MLA Sharma, Union Minister Shekhawat and BJP leader Sanjay Jain are purportedly talking about the "conspiracy" to topple the government. He demanded an FIR against the three and their arrest.

Surjewala said chief whip Mahesh Joshi has given a complaint to the Special Operation Group for registration of FIR in the matter. Sharma has, however, denied the allegations. When the audiotapes surfaced on Thursday, he had termed them as fake and said the voice in it was not his.

Sachin Pilot moves High Court

After Pilot and 18 other MLAs were issued disqualification notices, they challenged it in the Rajasthan High Court. The disqualification notice has been challenged on the grounds that the Assembly is not in session and that the MLAs had not indulged in anti-party activities. Appearing for the Assembly Speaker, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi opposed the plea, citing that the final decision on the disqualification petitions has not been taken. The matter was referred to a division bench and will be heard on Friday.

The petition first filed before the Rajasthan High Court was taken up by a single judge bench to adjudicate upon the validity of the show-cause notices issued to the Members of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. While the members of the Assembly had been served with a disqualification notice, the procedure for disqualification was yet to be completed and no final decision was said to have been taken by the Rajasthan Speaker.