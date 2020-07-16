Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sate Minister Hits Out At Pilot; Alleges Conspiracy By BJP

As Rajasthan political crisis seems to be a long-drawn battle, state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Thursday accused BJP of lobbying. This statement from the transport minister comes after Sachin Pilot moved Rajasthan High Court to challenge the issuance of disqualification notice by the assembly Speaker, as well as the validity of the whip issued by the Congress legislative party (CLP).

Addressing a press conference, Khachariyawas said that BJP tried to replicate the Madhya Pradesh incident. He further exuded confidence in Congress stating that they have a clear majority and the people of Rajasthan support them

"What the BJP pulled off in Madhya Pradesh, a similar approach was unsuccessful in Rajasthan. Deceiving Congress will not be tolerated. Sachin Pilot should also have attended the meeting kept for all MLAs and ministers," said Khachariyawas.

"BJP itself is lobbying and is involved in this gameplan. This is a conspiracy by BJP. We have our numbers and the people of Rajasthan are with us," he added.

Sachin Pilot Moves HC Against Speaker's Notice

Sachin Pilot has moved Rajasthan High Court to challenge the issuance of disqualification notice by the assembly Speaker, as well as the validity of the whip issued by the Congress legislative party (CLP). As per sources, Todabhim MLA Prithviraj Chauhan has filed the petition on behalf of Sachin Pilot camp. In the plea, the Pilot camp has challenged the Speaker’s notice on the grounds that it is arbitrary.

Moreover, the plea states that the assembly was not in session when the notice of disqualification was issued and therefore, it cannot be enforced. Thus, the plea demands for setting aside of the disqualification notices and claims that there is no basis to allege 'anti-party activity.' The Pilot camp has also stated that not enough time was given to respond to the notice, as per sources.

Congress sacks Sachin Pilot

As Sachin Pilot skipped the second legislative party meeting on July 14, Ashok Gehlot's camp passed a resolution against Pilot and loyalists. Addressing the press, Gehlot said that Pilot is playing in the hands of BJP and accused the saffron party of horse-trading. Thereafter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a press briefing announced that party has sacked Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy CM and PCC chief and accused him of conspiring with BJP.

However, Congress leaders such as Sanjay Jha (who was later suspended), Jitin Prasada, Priya Dutt and several party functionaries in the Rajasthan unit of the party openly supported Pilot. Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday extended an olive branch to Sachin Pilot and other dissident MLAs by asking them to return to Jaipur while also telling them to prove their loyalty towards Congress by leaving the hotels in BJP-ruled Haryana.

