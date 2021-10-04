Rajasthan: Poonia says Gehlot's remark that his govt will complete its term shows his 'arrogance'

Jaipur, Oct 3 (PTI) A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government would complete its tenure of five years, state BJP chief Satish Poonia on Sunday said the statement reflected his "arrogance".

The BJP leader said while his party wants Gehlot to have a long and healthy life, it is certain that the Congress will fall sick due to him.

Speaking at a programme at his residence here on Saturday, Gehlot exuded confidence that his government would complete its five-year tenure, dismissing speculation about a change of guard in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh after Punjab.

He also said that the Congress will return to power in Rajasthan after the next assembly elections.

Gehlot has been locked in a power tussle with former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

Poonia said Gehlot's statements showed his "arrogance".

In the previous assembly elections that the Congress contested under Gehlot's leadership, its tally was reduced to 56 and 21, the BJP leader said.

If the Congress contests the next assembly polls under Gehlot's leadership, then the number of its MLAs in the state assembly will perhaps be as small as that of "passengers in a tempo", he added.

"We also want Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to have a long and healthy life, but it is certain that the Congress will fall sick due to him," Poonia told reporters.

The future of the Congress in Rajasthan after the 2023 assembly elections is dark, he claimed. PTI SDA DIV DIV

