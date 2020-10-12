'Rajasthan Priest Murder Not As Big As Hathras': Congress Minister After Reaching Karauli

In a shockingly insensitive comment, Congress Youth Affairs Minister Ashok Chandana dismissed the horrific death of the temple priest in Karauli saying that it was 'not as big as Hathras'.

Days after the 60-year-old priest was burnt alive in Rajasthan's Karauli, Congress leader and a Minister under the Ashok Gehlot government Ashok Chandana visited the region, which has otherwise seen no visits by leaders of the ruling party of the state.

When confronted by Republic TV on why senior party leaders were not on the ground to condemn the killing of the Priest, as opposed to the massive rallies that were carried out by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in UP's Hathras, the Congress leader evading the questions said- 'Yeh Hathras jaisa mamla nahi hai' (the issue is not as big as Hathras). The Minister in Congress party's defence also said- 'wahan baat alag thi, yahan baat alag hai' (the issue was different there and different here.)

As the Congress party evades questions on the killing of the temple priest, it is important to mention that the situation is indeed different in both states. While all accused in the Hathras case were arrested shortly after the incident, in Karauli, 4 of the accused in the incident are still missing with the Village Sarpanch alleging the role of 'influential people' in land grabbing cases in the state.

Temple Priest set on fire

Temple priest Babulal Vaishnav was allegedly set on fire by a few people at Bukna village in Karauli district of Rajasthan due to land dispute. He succumbed to injuries on Thursday. As per Karauli SP Mridul Kachhwa, the priest gave a statement to the police in the hospital that some influential people, including Kailash Meena and his sons, tried to encroach temple land.

Karauli SP Mridul Kachawa reportedly stated that the priest in his dying declaration informed the police that some influential people including Kailash Meena and his sons tried to encroach temple land. The priest in his dying declaration reportedly stated that the accused threw petrol on him and set him on fire.

Kailash Meena has been arrested while the police have constituted 6 teams to investigate the matter. Amid the massive outrage against the Ashok Gehlot government, the priest's nephew has claimed that the administration pressurised the family members to cremate the body on Friday night. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed a CID-CB probe into the case.

