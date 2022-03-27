Rajasthan Rape Case: Congress MLA Defends Son; Women's Rights Activist Slams Insensitivity

Reacting to the allegations of rape against his son, Rajasthan Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena said that 'they are innocent'. When asked about the claims made by the victim, Meena said that the case is a lie and his son is 'innocent'. On Saturday, Deepak Meena and four others were booked for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl belonging to the Dausa district in the state, as per the official statement by the police.

"Why should I meet the victim's family? The case is a lie, we are innocent, my son is innocent. We are not at fault even 1%. The police will decide who is the culprit," added Johari Lal Meena.

Women's rights activist slams Rajasthan Congress MLA

Slamming the Congress MLA for his insensitive remarks, women's rights activist, Brinda Adige said, "This is not acceptable. These are elected representatives and they have to be above vote. They have to speak a language that is respectful and dignified. And when they utter such words it shows their patriarchy and the fact that they have no problem when a woman is getting humiliated."

"When they talk about 'beti bachaao beti padhaao' they should walk their talk. Is he trying to say his silence is support to the accused son? It just shows you are supporting the culprit," added Brinda Adige.

Enraged by Meena's defence, Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said, "He (Meena) is defending his son. Instead of cooperating on probe, he is defending his son".

The BJP has avered that there is no rule of law in Rajasthan and the incident has put a question mark on the law and order situation of the state.

Dausa rape case

According to the details of the complaint provided by SHO Nathulal Meena, the accused sexually assaulted the victim in Samleti after intoxicating the 15-year-old. He said that one of the five accused, identified as Vivek Sharma, was also booked for extorting a sum of Rs 15 lakh cash and jewellery items by threatening the victim to upload the video of her being raped on social media. NCW has also taken cognisance of the issue.

Police have identified the key accused as Deepak Meena, son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena from Rajgarh assembly constituency in Alwar district. According to police, a case of rape was also registered against Johari Lal Meena in 2019, but after a probe by the CB-CID, the allegations made by the woman were found to be false.