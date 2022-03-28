Rajasthan Rape Case: Congress MLA's Son Claims Innocence; Says 'hang Me If Found Guilty'

In the Dausa gang-rape case in Rajasthan, the accused Deepak Meena has claimed innocence and said he should be punished if found guilty. He was responding to the FIR registered against him in the alleged rape incident.

Deepak, the son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena, also remarked that his name and age in the FIR was wrong. Refuting any connection with the victims, Deepak appealed to the police authorities to check the call recordings. After maligning his father's image, Deepak said, attempts were being made to defame him.

'Hang me if found guilty': Deepak Meena

Congress MLA Johari Lal's son, Deepak Meena said, as reported by ANI, "You can punish me and even hang (me) to death if I will be found guilty,"

A case was registered on Friday against five people including the son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena from Rajasthan. The MLA’s son Deepak Meena was identified as the key accused in the alleged gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl in February last year, police said.

An FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the minor girl’s family members. However, the Congress MLA has dismissed all allegations of rape against his son and termed them as being baseless.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) also took cognisance in the Rajasthan rape case and ordered a thorough probe in the matter.

BJP MP demands CBI probe on alleged gang rape

Meanwhile, a day after Dausa Police registered a case in the alleged gang rape of a minor girl, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, Ram Kumar Verma on Sunday demanded a CBI or SIT investigation into the matter. Verma alleged that the Rajasthan government was making efforts to dilute the investigation that also includes a Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena's son. Speaking to ANI, Verma said, “The condition of Rajasthan is so bad that such incidents happen every day with our sisters and daughters. Such atrocities happening is shameful,” the MP said.

“There are five friends including an MLA’s son. The MLA’s son has been arrested, but the attitude of the Rajasthan government is unfair while investigating the matter, and efforts are (being) made to dilute the investigation,” Verma said.

(Image: Republic)