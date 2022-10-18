Rajasthan Resignation Drama Haunts Congress; BJP Asks Speaker To Decide MLAs' Fate Quickly

Weeks after over 90 Congress MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp tendered their resignation, a BJP delegation called on Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. In a memorandum submitted to Joshi on Tuesday, the saffron party asked him to take a call on accepting the resignation of the Congress legislators at the earliest. In the alternative, they suggested that he should summon them so that they can take back their resignation and tender a public apology. According to the party, there was a state of confusion in Rajasthan adversely impacting administrative work.

BJP's memorandum read, "Despite the passage of two weeks, the acceptance of the resignation of 91 MLAs of the ruling party is under your consideration. The members who have resigned from the membership of the House include those members who are a part of Ashok Gehlot's Council of Ministers. Ironically, even after submitting their resignation letters of their own volition and in person, neither the Ministers have returned the facilities like car, bungalow, staff and security personnel nor the other members have done so."

"Even today, the Ministers are issuing transfer orders and conducting departmental meetings and visits. The members are taking part in district-level meetings. Morality demands that the members who have resigned of their own volition should themselves stop their work as MLAs. But unfortunately, they haven't done so," it added.

Infighting in Rajasthan Congress

On September 23, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced that he will contest the election for the Congress president's post. A day later, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was convened at 7 pm on September 25. As Sonia Gandhi asked Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken to attend the CLP meeting as the observer and AICC Rajasthan in-charge respectively, speculation was rife that a new CM will be elected. This was in line with the 'one person-one post' resolution adopted at the party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur.

However, infighting hit Congress as over 90 Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs didn't turn up at the CLP meeting, attended a parallel meeting at Minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence and submitted their resignation letters to the Speaker. They demanded that a decision on the CM must be taken by the new Congress president, Gehlot must have a say in it and the position shouldn't be given to Sachin Pilot or any of his supporters. Owing to this fiasco, the Rajasthan CM pulled out of the Congress presidential race. While three of his loyalists were issued a show cause notice, the change of guard in the state was put on hold.