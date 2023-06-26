Rajasthan Setting New Dimensions In Field Of Agriculture: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the state is setting new dimensions in the field of agriculture.

The chief minister said the state is number one in the production of millets, oilseeds, and pulses as well as in the production of milk and wool.

Along with traditional farming, the farmers in the state will have to adopt modern farming methods as that will increase the production and the quality of the produce, he said.

Addressing the divisional level Kisan Mahotsav in Udaipur, Gehlot said that the state government is making farmers aware of new techniques by organising Kisan Mahotsav in each division to benefit the agriculture sector and local farmers.

The chief minister said Rajasthan ranks second in the country in terms of economic development and the common people are getting great relief from the benefits of 10 schemes being given in the inflation relief camps.

According to him, a separate agriculture budget was presented for the farmers for the first time in the state. The amount for Farmers Welfare Fund has been increased to Rs 7,500 crore. Farmers are being given benefits of different schemes in the state with an amount of Rs 42,000 crore.

He also said that 2,000 units of electricity are being provided free of cost to the farmers every month. A network of agricultural produce markets is being laid in the state, in which farmers are getting good prices for their produce and it has become easier for traders to do business.

Rajasthan is the only state in the country, where assistance of Rs 40,000 is being given on death of a cow due to lumpy disease. Recently, an amount of Rs 175 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of 42,000 cattle rearers, he added.

Moreover, various decisions were being taken to encourage agriculture education in the state. In the last four-and-a-half years, 42 agriculture colleges have been opened in the state, he said.

The chief minister said that education and health are the priority of the state government. The right to health has been implemented by enacting a law in the state. Under this, the responsibility for the health of every person in the state is now with the government.