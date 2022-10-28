Rajasthan Shocker: 'Auctioning Of Girls' To Settle Debt Sparks Furore; NHRC Seeks Report

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on the reported auctioning of girls on stamp papers and the refusal thereof resulting in the rape of their mothers to settle disputes on the diktats of caste Panchayats in the state. The NHRC on Thursday took a suo motu cognizance on the basis of multiple media reports.

NHRC issues notice to Rajasthan Government

As per the official press release of the human rights body, "Reportedly, whenever there is a dispute between the two parties which specifically involves financial transactions and loans etc, the girls aged between 8-18 are auctioned to recover money. These girls are then sent to Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and even foreign countries and subjected to physical abuse, torture, and sexual assault in slavery. The media reports have documented the ordeal of many victims of such horrendous crimes, the release added.

Citing one of the media reports carried on October 26, NHRC release stated, "The Caste Panchayats in Rajasthan are committing this crime like Syria and Iraq where the girls are being enslaved. Reportedly, in Bhilwada, whenever there is any dispute between the two parties, they instead of going to the police, approach the Caste Panchayats for its settlement. It becomes the starting point of making the girls slave, if they are not sold, their mothers are ordered to be raped. The news report further reveals that in order to pay off Rs. 15 lakh debt a Caste Panchayat force a man to sell his sister first and even after this when the debt was not cleared, he was forced to sell his 12-year-old daughter. The buyer purchased the girl for Rs. 8 lakh. Thereafter, all five sisters became slaves but still, their father could not pay off his debt."

NHRC seeks report within 4 weeks

After observing the media contents, the Commission issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan and the Director General of Police (DGP) of the state for a detailed report on the matter along with an action taken report, and if not, then proposed measures to prevent such gory incidents within four weeks.

The report must also convey how the state government is ensuring the functions of the Gram Panchayat, as per the constitutional provisions in order to eradicate the caste-based system impinging the human rights and the right to dignity of girls and women in the State. Meanwhile, NHRC has also asked its special rapporteur Umesh Kumar Sharma to visit and inspect the affected areas of Rajasthan and submit a comprehensive report on the incidents within three months.