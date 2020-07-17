Rajasthan SoG Reaches ITC Manesar To Issue Notice To Pilot Camp;Haryana Police Allow Entry

In a dramatic development, the Rajasthan SOG on Friday has reached outside ITC Manesar Hotel in Haryana to issue a notice to the rebel MLAs supporting Sachin Pilot. Visuals show a heavy deployment of police forces outside the hotel, as the SOG officials inform the Haryana police about the issue. The team which was initially stalled, has now been allowed inside the hotel by Haryana police as 18 Rajasthan MLAs remain holed in the hotel since Saturday night. Congress has questioned why Pilot chose to lock his MLAs in BJP-ruled Haryana.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: HC adjourns Pilot plea to Monday; SOG reaches Haryana

Pilot Hearing adjourned to Monday

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan High Court adjourned the plea filed by ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his 18 dissenting MLAs to Monday at 10 AM. Moreover, the Rajasthan Speaker has assured the court that no action will be taken against the MLAs till 5:30 pm on Tuesday. Pilot and his dissenting MLAs are currently holed in hotels in Gurugram, had challenged the disqualification notice issued by the Speaker.

Rajasthan HC adjourns Sachin Pilot’s plea till Monday; no action against MLAs till Tuesday

Congress accuses BJP of being involved in horse-trading

Repeating its claims of horse-trading, the Congress demanded that a case be lodged against BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, accusing him of being involved in horse-trading of Rajasthan MLAs. The party also suspended rebel MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the party after SOG found 'leaked tapes' of the MLAs discussing money transactions. While the BJP has denied its involvement, Rajasthan's Special Operation Group has arrested an individual named Sanjay Jain alias Sanjay Baradia for his involvement in 'horse-trading' based on leaked tapes. Gehlot has also alleged Pilot's involvement in horse-trading.

BJP slams Congress' 'leaked tapes' & horse-trading allegations; mulls defamation suit

Rajasthan tussle

The final straw for Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. While Gehlot has submitted a letter of support from over 104 MLAs, all attempts to woo back Pilot failed as he maintained that the will not be joining BJP. The Congress has sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, state party chief, and 2 cabinet ministers, issuing all 19 MLAs disqualification notice by Speaker. The Congress which is split into two factions stands as such - Gehlot camp (88), Pilot camp (19) while BJP has 72 MLAs in the house of 200.

Pilot's comments on Raje's bungalow proof of his frustration: BJP MLAs