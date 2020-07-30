Rajasthan Speaker Blurts 'threat To Government' In Secret Video Of Chat With Gehlot's Son

In a sensational development in the Rajasthan political crisis, Assembly speaker CP Joshi has admitted that the situation in the Congress party is ‘tough and there is a threat to the state government’.

In a video accessed by Republic TV on Thursday, CP Joshi can be seen speaking to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav, where he said that if 30 MLAs would have left the Congress party, the government would have collapsed.

“The situation in the party is tough. It has risen right before assembly polls. If I had not contacted the MLAs and held them together, the government would have collapsed,” the speaker told Vaibhav as seen in the video.

READ | Rajasthan SOG Hunting Pilot Camp MLAs Visits Two Haryana Hotels Which Were 'COVID Centres'

So far, the Gehlot camp had put on a confident face that it has the numbers and wants to convene an assembly session to prove the majority. But now the Speaker’s admission to the Congress crisis comes in contrast to the statements previously made by senior party leaders. The development proves that even the Gehlot camp does not hold the majority with several displeased MLAs who have been held back somehow, to keep the government standing.

READ | On Pilot's Congratulatory Message, Rajasthan PCC Chief Hopes For His Return To Cong Fold

Governor summons assembly session

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra approved the proposal to summon the session of the Legislative Assembly from August 14. As per sources, a warrant will be sent to the state government from the Raj Bhavan in a short time. This development comes a few hours after the Ashok Gehlot-led government sent a revised proposal to the Rajasthan Governor containing a response to all his queries. The session is being perceived as an opportunity for the Congress government to prove its majority amid the challenge posed by 19 MLAs of the Sachin Pilot camp.

READ | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot To Hold CLP Meeting After Governor Okays Assembly Session In Aug

READ | Rajasthan CM's Elder Brother Skips ED Summons, Asked To Appear For Questioning On August 4