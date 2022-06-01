Rajasthan: Stone Pelting Reported In Chittorgarh After Ex-BJP Councillor's Son Gets Killed

Tension prevailed in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after a son of the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor was allegedly beaten to death by some unidentified persons, police said. Stone pelting was also reported. To bring the situation under control amid protests, a heavy police force has been deployed.

The deceased, identified as Ratan Soni, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh and son of ex-BJP councillor Jagdish Soni. Widespread outrage erupted in wake of Ratan's alleged killing and the market was closed. A tempo was also torched by protestors.

Ratan Soni was reportedly attacked by some persons outside a liquor shop on Tuesday night. He died on the way to a hospital in Udaipur, police said. Chittorgarh SP Preeti Jain said that three suspects have been detained in connection with the murder and the matter is being probed.

"An FIR has been lodged. No postmortem has been done till now. We have deployed additional forces from other districts. As per the primary info, there was a quarrel in front of the liquor shop. Section 144 of CRPC has not been invoked yet. There is no decision about internet shutdown," Jain said.

Jain said that the deceased's family has demanded financial assistance and a government job for a member of the family. "Three people have been detained so far," she said.

Former BJP MLA's 2 brothers shot dead in Patna

In a related incident from Bihar, two brothers of former BJP MLA Chittaranjan Sharma were shot dead in the Patrakar Nagar P=police station area of Patna. Gautam Singh died on the spot while Shambhu Singh died and passed away during the treatment.

An investigation has been launched into the case. The accused chased the victims on a motorcycle. After Gautam fell from the bike, he was shot in the head. Miscreants also attacked Shambhu before fleeing the scene.