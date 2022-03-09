Rajasthan To Adopt Bihar's Liquor Ban Model? 5-member Delegation Meets Bihar CM

A five-member delegation from Rajasthan headed by Pooja Bharti Chhabra, the National President of the anti-liquor campaign in Rajasthan met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna and discussed the Bihar model of enforcing liquor prohibition. CM Nitish Kumar gave a detailed account to the delegation about the implementation of the Liquor ban since it came into effect in 2016.



The five-member team will visit various districts and study the liquor ban adoption method. "A team from Rajasthan has come. They have met me yesterday. They want to visit various places in order to observe. Teams had visited from many other states too for inspection. If they have come from Rajasthan also, it is good," said CM Kumar.



The delegation will meet the Bihar Police, senior officials of the prohibition division and the excise and home department to discuss the prohibition law. A report will be prepared on the basis of the deliberations and survey conducted by the delegation.

Bihar's liquor ban model

Bihar has adopted an innovative and technology-enabled approach to the menace of illegal liquor trading. Helicopters were roped in to check the manufacturing and trading of illicit liquor. Bootleggers were tracked down by using drones.



The Liquor law with all its success has also come under questioning in the Supreme Court. There are three pleas filed in various courts challenging the constitutional validity of the law. The SC has asked the state Government to reply back to these pleas and has directed the Bihar HC to transfer similar pleas to itself.



A major point of contention with the law is the prohibition of granting anticipatory bail to the accused under the stringent state law, the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016. The matters pertaining to anticipatory bail have clogged the courts in Bihar with 14-15 judges occupied exclusively for these cases.



According to the Patna High Court registry, currently 622 bail applications, which include 27,671 anticipatory and 17,951 regular bail applications are pending before the assigned benches. In addition 36,416 new bail applications comprising 20,498 anticipatory and 15,918 regular bail applications are yet to be taken up.



The state's police records state that until October 2021, 3,48,170 cases were lodged and 4,01,855 arrests were made under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise law.

Image: Facebook/Pooja Bharti Chhabra