BJP and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have slammed the Rajasthan government after a 22-year-old youth identified as Adarsh Tapadia was allegedly stabbed to death in Bhilwara on Tuesday. The Hindu groups have raised questions regarding the constant communal incidents that are taking place in the state and blamed Ashok Gehlot's government for appeasement politics. VHP, BJP, and several Hindu outfits protested against the alleged murder of Adarsh Tapadia and sought stern action against the culprits. They have also called for 'Bhilwara Bandh'.

Amidst protests over the alleged murder, the district administration informed that the internet services will remain shut till Thursday. "Internet services in Bhilwara to remain suspended till 6 am on Thursday, 12th May, informed Ashish Modi, Bhilwara District Collector.

BJP, VHP slams Rajasthan Govt

Calling it shameful, the BJP MLA Vitthal Shankar Awasthi said this incident is an eye-opener for the Rajasthan government, police, and administration. Despite warning about possible clashes, the administration didn't pay attention.

"This is a very shameful incident for Bhilwara. This is an eye-opener incident for the police, administration, and state government. Earlier, when we visited the place we warned these people that there might be some incident that will take place but the administration did not pay attention. Now, this incident has happened and the boy is killed. We have spoken to the family and they have refused to carry the body until those guilty are arrested. They must be provided with the compensation immediately and we support their demands." said BJP MLA.

VHP leader Ganesh Prajapat said, "Communal incidents are constantly taking place in Bhilwara. The police administration received a memorandum from VHP and BJP and informed them that something will be done by the Muslim community. Now, they have killed a youth of the Hindu community by stabbing him near the Kotwali Police Station area. There were 8-10 people. Until the accused are arrested and 50 lakh compensation is provided, the body will not be picked up. BJP, VHP, and Hindu Jagran Manch announce Bhilwara bandh on May 12".

VHP Spokesperson Vinod Bansal spoke to Republic TV and expressed his anger over continuous attacks on the Hindu community in Rajasthan. He alleged that the Rajasthan government has failed in maintaining the law and order situation in the state and is encouraging jihadi elements

"In Rajasthan, the Hindu community is being attacked regularly. The incident started in Karauli, then Alwar, Jodhpur, and now Bhilwara. Rajasthan is the land of Maharana Pratap and the people with the mindset of Akbar and Aurangzeb are creating chaos and launching attacks in the state. Mob lynching is taking place but the Gehlot-led government is not taking action. Something like this happens in the country, they expect PM Modi to answer but they themselves remain silent. The state's law & order situation is deteriorating as Shobha Yatras and Hindus are being attacked, and Temples are being demolished. Rajasthan government has not only failed but into Muslim appeasement politics and encouraging jihadi elements. How can you kill a 22-year-old boy?" said Vinod Bansal.

(Image: VINOD_BANSAL /TWITTER/REPUBLIC)