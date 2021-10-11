Raje urges Raj govt to solve farmers’ irrigation problem

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday expressed concern over providing only one-time irrigation water in a month to farmers in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh, saying it would lead to crop loss.

"Irrigation crisis in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh is a matter of concern for farmers. State government has issued a regulation to provide water only once, whereas earlier water was given four times. This is sure to ruin the crops," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Raje further said Rabi crop will now get water once or twice in 40 days, whereas crops need to get water at least thrice in 30 days.

She urged the Congress-led state government to immediately hold talks with the Punjab government and find a proper solution to the irrigation problem so that farmers can get sufficient amount of water for irrigation.

Notably, farmers in Rajasthan's Gharsana town recently sat on a dharna to demand the release of adequate water for irrigation. They later called off their protest after an assurance from the state government that it would look into their demands.

