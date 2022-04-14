Rajeev Chandrasekhar Calls Congress' Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar 'flag Bearers Of Corruption'

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday slammed Leader of the Opposition of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah, and Congress leader DK Shivakumar for being the flag bearers of institutional corruption. He stated that Siddaramaiah is currently desperate as he continues to make allegations against the ruling BJP-government. He also accused Congress of living the politics of lies and fake news.

Speaking to ANI, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "People like Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are the flag bearers of institutional corruption. If you remember, Siddaramaiah lost his mandate as he allowed people like Shivakumar, and KJ George to run his government. He knows what his government was. And today, he is desperate, he is flagging allegations against the BJP govt. He knows BJP will be here for another term."

"Currently, a sinking ship like Congress has nothing else to do but to live this politics of lying and fake news. They tried in 2014, and 2019 and so many times they have done this. People see through lies and they understand the reality. I want to assure you that the govt in Bengaluru is totally committed to PM Modi's vision of India's growth," he added.

The BJP leader also commented on Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa, who is currently embroiled in controversy over the death of a contractor, Santosh Patil. Chandrasekhar said, "Eshwarappa is very senior leader. As CM has already said that an FIR has been filed, the matter will be investigated. Congress will continue to come with these types of lies. They will try and distract people. However, our CM is very clear and the national process of investigation will happen."

Eshwarappa to resign

KS Eshwarappa announced his resignation on Thursday. "Tomorrow I'm handing over the resignation letter to CM. I thank you all for co-operation," Eshwarappa told news agency ANI. The 37-year-old contractor, who was also chief of Hindu Vahini, had earlier alleged that Eshwarappa demanded a 40% commission for the release of funds for the civil works undertaken by him at Hindalga village in Benagavi district. According to police, Patil allegedly committed suicide in a Upupi lodge on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday by consuming a poisonous substance.