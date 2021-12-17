After Union Ministers attacked the Congress party over the outrageous and misogynistic comment on rape made by Karnataka MLA KR Ramesh Kumar in the State Assembly, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed the grand-old party once again for having a political culture where rape jokes are cracked and army officers are degraded.

Speaking to Republic, MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "He (Ramesh Kumar) was earlier an assembly speaker, a constitutional authority. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi gave authoritarian positions to such people who have a mindset of cracking rape jokes. It is unfortunate and the political culture of Congress. At times they disrespect our army officers, at times they hug terrorism supporters like General Bajwa, at times they crack rape jokes. This is wrong. Fight political battles on the basis of ideology and government trackrecord, but this is their strange political culture."

Earlier in the day, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the party is a 'bunch of people involved in every kind of anti-national activity' further calling it a "Naya Congress". Taking to Twitter, Chandrashekhar shared the video of Ramesh Kumar while passing the statement and said that the Congress MLA thinks it is ok to make jokes about rape.

This Cong MLA thinks its ok to make jokes abt Rape 😡



This party officially a bunch of people thats either hugging Terrorist Pak Generals, Joking abt Rape or denigrating real Heroes or going in n out of jail for Scams 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ #NayaCongress — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) December 16, 2021

Congress Leader passes shocking comment on rape

Former Karnataka speaker and senior Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar have sparked a controversy over his remark in the Karnataka assembly on Thursday. This happened when the MLAs began to demand time from Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly. In response to the demand, Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri asked as to how he could run the Session if time was allotted to everyone. Telling members to take the decision on their own, he looked at former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let's enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way."

Replying to the Speaker, Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar stood up and said, "There is a saying, when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it."

Instead of opposing the offensive remark, the Karnataka Assembly Speaker and members of the Legislative Assembly were heard bursting into laughter.