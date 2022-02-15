After Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed sparked controversy by claiming that the rape rate in India was at a record high because women were not wearing hijabs, Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar lambasted the grand-old party, accusing them of making incendiary statements whenever there is a political opportunity.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "I will not comment anything on the Hijab issue as the matter is sub judice. We are a responsible party. We do not make these terribly incendiary statements whenever there is a political opportunity unlike the Congress. I will only say this that people in the Congress should make it very clear to themselves that whether issues of Hijab are to do with the issue of rape on women?"

He added, "They have to explain their hypocrisy and ridiculous statements. We have always stood for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas, Sabka Prayas', and that is the article of faith for every karyakarta of the BJP. We do not intend to make politics out of anything that is so sensitive and clearly sub judice."

HIjab row: Congress MLA makes shocking remark; party distances itself

Zameer Ahmed, a Congress MLA from Chamrajpet sparked a major controversy by saying that Hijab among Muslims means 'purdah' and is it an age-old practice to hide women's beauty. He then went on to say that the "rate of rape is the highest in India because women were not wearing purdah."

"You must have noticed that in the past few years, the rate of rape in India is one of the highest. This is because the women are not in Hijab. Hijab is not compulsory, those women who want to protect themselves by not displaying their beauty, wear Hijab," Ahmad said.

However, the Congress party on Monday rejected a Karnataka MLA’s remarks. Terming the comment as ‘regressive’, Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that there was no place for such views in modern India. The party distanced itself from the leader and his comment after BJP leaders hit out at the comments