Rajeev Chandrasekhar Weighs In On Row Involving Eshwarappa; 'Congress Comes Up With Lies'

Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday, addressed the ongoing controversy over the death of a contractor Santosh Patil where Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa has been booked under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly abetting his suicide. While speaking to the news agency ANI, the BJP leader also slammed Congress for deliberately living the politics of lying and fake news.

He said, "Eshwarappa is a very senior leader. As CM has already said that an FIR has been filed, the matter will be investigated. Congress will continue to come up with these types of lies. They will try and distract people. CM is very clear. The national process of investigation will happen."

Further, Chandrasekhar also slammed Congress members Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar for being the flag bearers of institutional corruption. The BJP leader said that Congress has been living the politics of lying and fake news, but people have understood the reality.

"Currently, a sinking ship like Congress has nothing else to do but to live this politics of lying and fake news. They tried in 2014, 2019 and so many times they have done this. People see through lies and they understand the reality. I want to assure that the govt in Bengaluru is totally committed to PM Modi's vision of India's growth," he added.

KS Eshwarappa to resign amid Contractor's Suicide case

Embroiled in controversy over the death of a contractor, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa has announced his resignation on Thursday. Republic Media Network has learned that Eshwarappa will tender his resignation officially tomorrow on Saturday, April 15. "Tomorrow I'm handing over the resignation letter to CM. I thank you all for co-operation," Eshwarappa told news agency ANI.

Santhosh Patil, a contractor and Hindu Vahini National Secretary who went missing after accusing Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption, was found dead on Tuesday. Patil had accused Eshwarappa of demanding a Rs 4 crore bribe to clear his bills. He was reported missing on Tuesday, April 12.

According to sources, the contractor had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that KS Eshwarappa demanded a Rs 4 crore bribe to clear his bills. His suicide note was sent to media personnel on Whatsapp prior to his disappearance, following which, Patil’s body was found in a lodge in Udupi.