Rajendra Pal Gautam, Caught On Conversion Tapes, Named AAP's Star Campaigner For MCD Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has named Rajendra Pal Gautam as a 'star campaigner' for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls scheduled for December 4. In the candidate list accessed by Republic, Gautam's name was mentioned among other prominent AAP leaders namely Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

The appointment comes as a shock as the leader resigned as a minister from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet in October over a video of an alleged conversion event. Reports revealed that Gautam, along with a large number of people, was heard taking pledges to boycott Hindu deities and the religion.

"The party has appointed 30 people as STAR campaigners for the upcoming MCD elections. All star campaigners will go to every corner of Delhi and campaign in favor of AAP to make Delhi garbage-BJP free", the Kejriwal-led party tweeted.

— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 11, 2022

BJP reacts to controversial leader's appointment

BJP's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, reacting to Gautam's appointment, slammed AAP for the decision. "This is because this is the mindset of Arvind Kejriwal. Both because of his appeasement politics and anti-Hindu venomous thought process, now they have promoted this person", Poonawalla told Republic. "And there has been a long history of AAP's hatred for Hindus. They did not take any action against Gopal Italia who insulted Mandirs. They have also not done anything against those who opposed Ram Mandir. Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, they also made fun of it".

Further accusing the AAP of being anti-Hindu, Poonawalla said that Gautam's "resignation was only a drama". He added that "the real fact is that Arvind Kejriwal sponsored these statements from Rajendra Pal Gautam, from Gopal Italia and therefore today they are promoting and rewarding such people".

When asked if the political parties are taking the voters for granted, Poonawalla reiterated that it entirely is 'vote-bank politics' by Delhi CM Kejriwal, who according to the spokesperson is behind Gautam's promotion. Taking to Twitter, he also tweeted, "This is not sanyog but Votebank Prayog- Congress leaders made anti-Hindu statements eg Shivraj Patil & Jarkiholi -not to be outdone in the race of appeasement - Kejriwal promoted Rajendra Pal- never acted on Gopal Italia either who abused Hindus (sic)'.