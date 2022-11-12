Rajendra Pal Gautam’s Name In MCD Campaigners List ‘reveals Real Face Of Kejriwal’: BJP

Targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for selecting the former Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam in the team of star campaigners for the MCD election, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated that it revealed the real face of the Delhi Chief Minister.

Notably, Rajendra Pal Gautam, who had to resign as a minister in the Delhi cabinet for taking part in a mass conversion gathering in the national capital and also allegedly abusing Hindu gods at the event, was included in the list of the prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) campaigners for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam, who had participated in a mass conversion event & allegedly made anti-Hindu comments, has been included in the list of party's star campaigners for upcoming MCD polls. This is the real face of Arvind Kejriwal #AntiHinduKejriwal — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 12, 2022

‘Reveals the real face of Kejriwal’: BJP

"The appointment of Delhi’s former Social Welfare, SC/ST/OBC and Minorities minister Rajendra Pal Gautam as one of the star campaigners for the AAP in the upcoming MCD elections have exposed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal," said Shehzad Poonawalla. The BJP spokesperson added, “AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam, who had participated in a mass conversion event & allegedly made anti-Hindu comments, has been included in the list of party's star campaigners for upcoming MCD polls. This is the real face of Arvind Kejriwal.”

In a press conference, another BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also lashed out at Kejriwal and said, “Whether it is Gautam or AAP's Gujarat leader Gopal Italia, their words against Hindu deities reflect Kejriwal's "poisonous" mindset." "The facts will show that Kejriwal is the biggest hatemonger and anti-Hindu who changes colour and becomes a 'chunavi' Hindu during elections," he continued.

The BJP spokesperson Bhatia said Kejriwal's actions reveal his "doublespeak" and "hypocrisy". "In the past, he said his grandmother told him that Lord Rama could not live in a temple constructed by dismantling a structure. Later, he went on to tell people that he would take them to a pilgrimage of Ayodhya to see the grand temple of Lord Rama being constructed there," he said.

IMAGE: Republic World