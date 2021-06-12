Rajib Banerjee Holds 'courtesy Meet' With TMC Leader Day After Mukul Roy's Exit From BJP

After Mukul Roy, there were rumours that Rajib Banerjee who joined BJP in January 2021 might rejoin Trinamool Congress (TMC) soon as he skipped a key party meeting on June 8. On Saturday, Rajib arrived at TMC state secretary Kunal Ghosh's residence in Kolkata which gave heat to the speculations of him rejoining TMC. However, after the meeting, Rajib Banerjee ended the speculations and said that it was just a courtesy meeting. This comes a day after BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined TMC in the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Friday.

Rajib Banerjee's response

After meeting Kunal Ghosh, Rajib Banerjee addressed the media and confirmed that he is still with the BJP and said his meeting wasn't related to politics. He asserted that he has some personal principal differences with the party.

'It was a courtesy visit': Rajib Banerjee

"It was just a courtesy visit and has nothing to do with politics. Kunal Ghosh is my brother cum friend and so I just came to meet him. I have not come to the Kolkata side for a very long time now as we were busy with elections and post-election work. I came to visit one of my relative and in the meantime managed to meet Kunal Ghosh," said Rajib Banerjee.

'Personal differences with BJP': Rajib Banerjee

"TMC has returned to the government with majority votes and I feel BJP's trial to put the presidential rule in West Bengal is wrong and I oppose that despite being in BJP. There were no such talks. I am still in Bharatiya Janata Party. I have some differences with the BJP based on my personal principles and regarding that i have posted on Facebook", said Rajib.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also confirmed that it was a courtesy meeting.

BJP & TMC Leaders react

While speaking to Republic TV, BJP MP Arjun Singh said that there were people who joined BJP in the year 2021 as they had this illusion in their mind that BJP will win the state assembly elections and will become ministers. But the results came contrary to what they were expecting.

"People like this only stays during the good time of the party. Now that we have lost the elections, those who came with selfish intentions are now going back. This is not a huge crisis for our party. The leaders who have been in the party for long they all are together and will be always. There are so many ministers and workers who are switching parties because of fear of politics going on in the state and this is not something new. We will make a strong come back and then at that time people like Mukul Roy, his son and Rajib Banerjee will want to come back. This is a part of politics", he said.

