Rajib Banerjee Visits Residence Of Partha Chatterjee; Fuels Speculations Of Rejoining TMC

A day after Mukul Roy left BJP and rejoined Trinamool Congress, BJP leader Rajib Banerjee's meeting with TMC state secretary Kunal Ghosh on Saturday, June 12, inflated speculations of him rejoining TMC. Also, on Sunday, June 13, Rajib Banerjee visited the residence of TMC leader Partha Chatterjee whose mother passed away in Kolkata. Rajib Banerjee released a statement that read, "I am still in Bharatiya Janata Party. I have some differences with the BJP based on my personal principles", will hold good for how long is the question now due to his frequent meetings with TMC members.

West Bengal: BJP leader Rajib Banerjee visits the residence of TMC leader Partha Chatterjee whose mother died in Kolkata today pic.twitter.com/EDS3xdbm7I — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Rajib Banerjee drops off TMC Ghar Wapsi theory

Rajib Banerjee who resigned from the TMC cabinet on January 22, 2021, responded on visiting Kunal Ghosh, "It was just a courtesy visit and has nothing to do with politics. Kunal Ghosh is my brother cum friend and so I just came to meet him. I have not come to the Kolkata side for a very long time now as we were busy with elections and post-election work. I came to visit one of my relative and in the meantime managed to meet Kunal Ghosh".

He further confirmed that he is still with the BJP and his meeting with Kunal Ghosh wasn't related to politics.

Yet another courtesy meet?

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Banerjee was elected from Domjur constituency in the Howrah district on a TMC ticket, but he unsuccessfully fought the 2021 elections on a BJP ticket from Domjur. And now, his frequent visits to TMC members over non-political reasons has powered the speculations of him rejoining TMC at the earliest.

Talks before the walks

On June 8, Rajib Banerjee who joined BJP in January 2021 skipped a key BJP party meeting and this act raised rumours of him joining TMC soon. A similar pattern of quit BJP and rejoin TMC was observed in Mukul Roy's TMC Ghar Wapsi situation too, as he was absent at an important organizational meeting of the saffron party and his silence on the post-poll violence had set the speculations. He expressed his happiness over finally being back with his old party members and stated that it was impossible for him to thrive in BJP.

(Image Credit: PTI/@ITSPCOFFICAIL-TWITTER)