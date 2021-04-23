Rajinikanth Admits 'No Evidence' To Back Sterlite Protests Were 'infiltrated' Remark

In a surprising new political development in the case of the Tuticorin Sterlite firing, actor Rajinikanth who has been a vocal critic of the violence that took place during the protests diluted his statement in front of the Courts.

The actor backtracked his stance on Sterlite Copper violence in a report submitted to a probe commission, Rajinikanth admitted that he 'has no evidence to back' his earlier statement about the involvement of anti-social elements in May 2018 which turned the protest violent and led to the firing and killing of 13 people in Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth was summoned by a one-member commission that is investigating the anti-Sterlite protest who reportedly called on the actor to give his statement after raising objectionable comments at the time of the incident. While reporting to the commission, the actor quipped that he does not have any substantiative proof to support his claim.

What did Rajinikanth say about the protests?

During the violence that peaked on May 22-23, 2018, actor Rajinikanth opined that the police fired on the protesters after some anti-social elements "infiltrated" into the Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protest, instigating the crowd and turning the mob violence. He also noted that he was 'aware of the people behind the act' and that he would reveal the information only at the right place.

While addressing reporters in Tuticorin on April 22, Counsel for the retired High Commission Arul Vadivel confirmed that Rajinikanth could not produce necessary materials or evidence to support his excessive claim. He further added that the lack of proof admission was among his responses in writing to a set of 15 questions the commission had asked the actor last year following his request to be excused from in-person Court appearance citing ill-health and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor's replies were submitted to the commission several months ago, but despite ample time to analyse the responses, the commission has further iterated that they require additional clarifications for which he will have to be summoned.

The one-member commission probing the riots is expected to conclude its investigation over the next few months. The panel is currently conducting its 27th scheduled monthly sitting from April 19 - April 25. Notably, Rajinikanth is one of the 72 people summoned by the commission for questioning, of whom, 48 have been examined until now.

What is the anti-Sterlite Copper plant protest?

The Sterlite Copper plant has been in operation in Tuticorin since 1997 and has been punctuated by controversies through the years. The fresh protests in 2018 were triggered by the company's plan to expand its Brownfield plant in Tuticorin, which entailed doubling the capacity of the copper smelter plant to 8 lakh tonnes per year. The controversy was triggered after activists protested the plant and argued that the pollution from the copper plant, including issues relating to disposal of copper waste and industrial effluents affected the surrounding area, thereby demanding its permanent closure.

Vedanta Group, which owns Sterlite, responded to the allegation and stated that the firm received the necessary permits to conduct operations and that it was not in violation of any norms. While the protest heated, DMK and Kamal Haasan's MNM joined the people's anti-Sterlite protest, ruling AIADMK was left with the choice of either shutting the plant that produced 35% of India's copper market or keep it running amid the growing violence.

On May 22, 2018 - the 100th day of the protests against the copper plant- protesters marching to Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) Collectorate against repeated directives and warnings of the authorities, was shot at by the police. 13 people were killed in the police crackdown that followed on May 22 and 23. Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami condoled the deaths but shockingly enough, justified the violence against the '20,000-strong crowd and noted that it was with a view to bringing under control the violence of the crowd that the police, under unavoidable circumstances, had to resort to the firing.'

What followed after was nearly three years of case trials and investigations. Though the case was handed over to the CBI, which named 72 people (including Rajinikanth) to be summoned for additional questioning in the case. It is understood that several of those 72 people had organised and were a part of the 100-day protest against the Vedanta Group and had regularly appeared before the lower courts in connection with other cases, but all of them against Sterlite.

Vedanta to reopen Sterlite plant in Tuticorin amid Oxygen shortage?

After the Tamil Nadu government ordered the permanent closure of the Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin over serious environmental violations, the company has offered to give 'oxygen for free' amid the COVID-19 crisis if it is allowed to reopen.