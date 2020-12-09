Rajinikanth Camp Huddles Up; Thalaivar Holds Court With Upcoming Party's Key Lieutenants

In the latest development, Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth chaired a meeting with his soon-to-be-launched party's chief coordinator Arjunamurthy and Tamilaruvi Maniyan at the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam on Wednesday. Thalaivar's meeting on Wednesday hints at the fast-paced developments following Rajinikanth's announcement on December 3 as he ended years-long speculation over a formal political entry and announced his participation in the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. As per sources, Rajinikanth's meeting with Arjunamurthy and Tamilaruvi Manian involves discussion on decisions to be taken ahead of the launch of the political party, the announcement of which is scheduled for the end of this month.

READ | Rajinikanth To Launch Political Party; Issues Dates & Statement On 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls

'If not now, then never'

After ending the suspense over his political plunge on Dec 3, Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth noted that the time had arrived for political change in Tamil Nadu. Rajinikanth revealed that he would make the formal announcement of his political party on December 31 following which the party will be launched in January 2021. Speaking to the media at his Poes Garden residence after his announcement on Twitter, Rajinikanth vowed to not go back on his words regarding his political plunge and said that his victory or defeat would be that of the people.

"I had told on 31 December 2017 itself. At that time it was the local municipality elections. I wanted to contest then. I had said I will start a party before the state assembly elections and that I will contest in all 234 seats", Rajinikanth said, speaking to reporters.

READ | 'If Not Now, Then Never': Rajinikanth Vows To Stake It All For Tamil Nadu's People In 2021

Elaborating on the delay in his announcement, Rajinikanth said that he was medically advised by his doctors against campaigning in public during the Coronavirus pandemic. The Kollywood superstar further that he had decided to take the political plunge for the people and hence he would be the happiest if his life was lost while working for them. Rajinikanth vowed to not go back on his promise and noted that the need for a political change was certain in Tamil Nadu.

READ | Rajinikanth To Hold Key Meeting With RMM Cadre; May End Suspense Over Political Move

Rajinikanth to launch party in January

Rajinikanth could very well be the wild card entry into Tamil Nadu's electoral politics & it comes at a significant time when the incumbent AIADMK-BJP alliance, DMK-Congress-Left front and fellow Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan have already sounded the poll bugle and have begun campaigning. Last year, Rajinikanth revealed he would induct youngsters in his party, abolish unnecessary party positions & ruled out the possibility of him becoming the CM. Rajinikanth's warm relations with the central leadership of the BJP is also something that cannot be overlooked & their alliance partner AIADMK will sure look to cash-in on the Superstar's fame to retain power in the state.

READ | Rajinikanth To Rethink 2021 Political Entry; Cites COVID Pandemic & Ill-health As Reasons