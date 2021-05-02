Rajinikanth Congratulates MK Stalin Over His Victory In Tamil Nadu Election, Pens Note

South Indian actor Rajinikanth on Sunday wished DMK president M K Stalin for his victory in Tamil Nadu.

In a note shared on Twitter, Rajinikanth wrote, "My dear friend MK Stalin, I wish you who has worked tirelessly and successfully in the fierce competition of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, that your party rules long, and for the people from all walks of life and make Tamil Nadu a prosperous state with great fame and glory."

It is pertinent to note that Rajinikanth himself announced his political exit on December 29. The actor took to Twitter to announce that he will not be starting his political party, in light of his health condition.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK was leading in 118 constituencies, the minimum required for a simple majority in the 234-member assembly, and its allies in 19, giving the grouping a comfortable lead as counting of votes progressed in the state.

According to the Election Commission data at 6.30 pm, DMK was leading in 122 segments of the total 234 in the state and won two seats, which is inclusive of its allies who fought on the party's rising sun symbol. The AIADMK was leading in 74 and won two seats. DMK's allies Congress was leading in 17, the CPI and CPI(M) two each and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi three.

In the past, the DMK had been the ruling party five times, during 2006-11, 1996-2001, 1989-91, 1971-76, and 1967-71.

With exit polls predicting a landslide DMK victory, the poll results for the Tamil Nadu assembly will be revealed on Sunday evening.

Stalin thanks TN people for voting DMK to power, pledges to work for them

DMK president M K Stalin, who is set to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time, on Sunday thanked the people for voting his party to power and assured them that he would truthfully work for them. Stalin expressed his 'heartfelt thanks' to all the people of the state for mandating his party to govern Tamil Nadu for the sixth time.

The people have given their massive support realising that their well-being would be protected if DMK was voted to power, he said in a statement.

"I will be truthful to you, I will work for you, my thoughts and deeds would be for the people of this state," he said. He thanked his party workers, cadres and leaders of alliance parties and all those who greeted him.

(with PTI inputs)