Rajinikanth Makes His Political Ambitions Clear, Says 'no' To One Face For Party & State

Nearly two years after Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth dropped hints about joining a long list of cinema legends who made it big in politics, he revealed his blueprint ahead of the much-speculated launch of his own political party. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday after meeting the district secretaries of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, Rajinikanth made it clear that he had no intention of becoming the Chief Minister and said that an educated, responsible youth will lead the State from the front.

Rajinikanth took on the two political giants in Tamil Nadu - the AIADMK and the DMK, alleging corruption, dynasty politics & irregular flow of funds from the government to the people. The actor-turned-politician emphasized the need to change the system and asserted that he would bring about the change with his brand of politics which involves the youth spearheading the system.

Rajinikanth reveals blueprint for his party

Speaking at the press conference, Rajinikanth unveiled his 'model' of politics which involves bringing educated and responsible youth to be involved in the system and allowing them to function efficiently without any interference. Narrating his tryst with politics dating back to 1996, Rajinikanth said that most parties had just one face representing both the party and the state and that he was unsettled by it.

Rajinikanth vowed to recruit young educated & responsible cadets in the party who could work seamlessly unlike the cadets in the other party, whom he alleged, were 'used' during the time of elections & were dumped later. Rajinikanth opined that one person cannot hold the position of both the leader of the State and the Head of the party and said that a mature, responsible and young leader would become the chief minister while he would lead the party.

Rajinikanth cites political vaccuum

Leaders from various political parties were hurdled at Rajinikanth's residence for the last few days after Rajinikanth sped up efforts to float his political party. While speaking at the press conference, Rajinikanth said DMK and AIADMK had turned politics into a family business.

"After Jayalalitha passed away in 2016, there was a political vacuum and I said the system should be changed. I felt that I should plunge into politics after that. I have not said that I will enter politics before 2017, so it's wrong to say that I am talking about entering politics for 25 years," said Rajinikanth.

