Rajinikanth Most Welcome To Join BJP If Ideologies Match: Khushboo Sundar's First Response

After Tamil films superstar Rajnikanth made a massive announcement and pull back on Tuesday, saying that he will not be starting his own political party in light of his recent health condition, BJP leader Khushboo Sundar opened the doors to Rajini joining the BJP, saying that he would be most welcome if their ideologies match.

While speaking to Republic Media Network very soon after Rajinikanth's political pullback via an open letter, the BJP leader said, "Rajnikanth knows our Prime Minister very well and he has also been in touch with our senior BJP leaders in Delhi. So what they talk, I am not aware of it and it won't be right on my part to comment on his decision. Let him announce and then the party will take a call."

BJP leader Khushboo Sundar on Rajini's decision

When asked if Rajnikanth's and BJP's ideologies will match, Khushboo Sundar said that her party is not aware of what Rajnikanth is deciding. "He has just said that it is the spiritual politics he has been looking at. We do not know what exactly he means and what are the changes he would like to bring in. So if his ideologies match with the BJP and he wants to be a part of our party then he is most welcome," said Khushboo Sundar.

Rajinikanth Makes Dramatic Pullback

Rajinikanth said on Tuesday that he will not be starting his political party, in light of his recent health condition. Two days after being discharged from the hospital - where he was treated for blood pressure fluctuation - the actor released a statement confirming that he is not joining electoral politics.

“I regret to inform that I cannot enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision. I will do whatever I can for the public. But I apologise, I cannot start a party. I have always spoken the truth, and I am speaking the truth now as well,” he said in an open letter in Tamil to the public.

The Tamil megastar said he does not want to make the people feel like a scapegoat, but his recent health conditions have come as a warning from God and he will not go ahead with his plans to take the political plunge for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections next year.

"I know that I might upset a lot of my fans, party members and well-wishers with this decision but I don’t want to ruin the lives of thousands and lakhs by picking up something I cannot fulfil. Despite the vaccine promise, it is still not the right time to be out in public and put many lives in danger. My immunity is also low," the 70-year-old said.

The announcement comes a day after his discharge from Hyderabad's Apollo hospital, where he was being treated for blood pressure fluctuation. Rajinikanth has been advised complete bed rest for one week to help avoid stress in view of his post-kidney transplant status, labile hypertension and age. He was admitted to the hospital on December 25, with severe hypertension and exhaustion and was kept under close medical supervision. He had recently escaped a COVID scare after four of the crew members tested COVID-19 positive; the superstar, however, tested negative.

