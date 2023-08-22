Rajinikanth Responds To Trolls For Touching UP CM's Feet, Says ‘Habit To Bow Down To Yogi'

After getting brutally trolled on social media for bowing down to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, superstar Rajinikanth has responded strongly saying that it is his habit to fall at the feet of a 'sanyasi' or 'yogi', irrespective of the age of that person. The legendary actor’s reaction came after a video of him touching the politician's feet surfaced on the internet upsetting his fans.

In a reply to a reporter's query over the controversy, Rajinikanth said, "Whether a sanyasi or a yogi, it is my habit to bow down even if they are younger than me. That's what I did.”

The actor’s response came after several social media users expressed their anger over the video clip with many questioning if it was okay for the 72-year-old actor to touch the feet of the much younger UP Chief Minister.

During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Rajinikanth also organised a special screening of his film 'Jailer' which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. He also met Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence as well.

Rajinikanth receives backlash from netizens

Rajinikanth received massive criticism from several sections of social media with users stating that the actor has left with no self-respect and damaged his image after he touched Yogi Adityanath’s image. Sharing the video clip, a user took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Did he really touch Yogi Adityanatha's feet? Did he leave his self-respect in Tamil Nadu itself?", while another commented, "Star has fallen in small parts". "This was truly disappointing", wrote a third user.

“Waste meeting, damaged his own image by Rajinikanth. Should have avoided falling on his feet. Whole jailer movie positivity turns into a negative vibe,” a fourth user wrote.

Meanwhile, several users also appreciated the actor for his gesture. "Amazing respect for culture shown by non other than Thalaiva. Rajinikanth ji took blessings of Mahant of Gorakhpur math and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji. Not because he is CM but he bowed down to mathadhish and Sanyasi. These are Sanatani thoughts and upbringing. Respect," a user wrote in appreciation of the actor's gesture.