Rajinikanth Rules Out Political Plunge Post Fresh Rumours, Dissolves Rajini Makkal Mandram

A few hours after reigniting speculation of taking a political plunge, Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth categorically ruled out such a possibility on Monday. Notably, Rajinikanth had dashed the hopes of thousands of his supporters by going back on his decision to join politics ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Three days ago, he returned to India after spending a few weeks in the US for a general health check-up.

In an official statement, Rajinikanth stated, "Due to the prevailing situation, what we expected didn't happen. I don't have an idea to enter politics again". Moreover, he announced that the Rajini Makkal Mandram will be dissolved and shall continue as the Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Association. The acclaimed actor took this decision after meeting the office-bearers of the Rajini Makkal Mandram in Chennai.

Read Rajinikanth's full statement here:

U-turn on political plunge

On December 3, 2020, Rajinikanth announced on Twitter that he would make the formal announcement of his political party on December 31 followed by the party's launch in January 2021. He wrote, "In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu". Speaking to the media at his Poes Garden residence, Rajinikanth stressed that he would not go back on his promise to form a party and contest the 2021 Assembly polls in TN.

Rajinikanth told the media, "This corona is a big problem. When I was bedridden, I got my life back because of your prayers. Now I don't mind even if I die. Political change is very certain. Everything needs to be changed. If not now, then never. You, the people, will have to decide. I'm coming. My victory is the people's win and my defeat is that of the public. I appeal to all of you to stand by me to bring these changes."

However, the situation took a turn for the worse after four crew members of Annaatthe, the film for which the Kollywood actor commenced shooting, tested positive for COVID-19. While Rajinikanth tested negative for the novel coronavirus, he was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on December 25 following severe blood pressure fluctuations. After being discharged from the hospital on December 27, he was advised bed rest for a week and minimal physical activity.

On December 29, Rajinikanth attributed his staying away from electoral politics to health reasons. Conceding that he won't be able to launch a public campaign owing to the COVID-19 situation, the film star revealed that he didn't want the people working with him to suffer mentally and financially. At the same time, Rajinikanth stressed that he would continue working for the people without entering politics.