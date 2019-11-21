Superstar Rajinikanth's Super Kamal Hint? 'Tamil Nadu Will Create A Miracle In 2021'

In a big statement, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday stated that the decision will be taken when the elections are near when asked by reporters on a possible alliance with MNM chief Kamal Haasan. The actor added that the people of Tamil Nadu will 'create a miracle in 2021 elections'. He added that when he forms his party, his functionaries will be consulted about the decision.

Rajinikanth hints at 'superstar' alliance

"This is something which has to be decided depending on the situation when the elections are near. When I start the party, it will be decided after the party functionaries expressing their opinion. I don't want to comment on it till then. In 2021 elections, people of Tamilnadu will create a miracle," he said to reporters at Chennai airport.

Kamal Haasan hints at alliance

Earlier on Wednesday, actor-turned-politician Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan hinted at the possibility of superstar Rajinikanth working with him in Tamil Nadu while addressing the press at the airport. He stated that there was nothing wrong with both of them coming together to work for the betterment of the state. Rajinikanth too has not ruled out the possibility.

"If the necessity arises for me and Rajinikanth to work together, we will. There is nothing wrong with both of us coming together. If we have to work together for the betterment of the state, we will," he said. Similarly, Rajinikanth too added, "If there is a necessity to join for the welfare of people, we'll surely join hands".

The Superstar alliance

Previously on Monday, in the 'Kamal 60' event honouring Kamal Haasan's 60 years in Tamil Cinema, Tamil director SA Chandrasekhar had said that both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have to come together to "clean" Tamilnadu politics. Kamal Haasan started his party - Makal Needhi Maiam in 2018 contested in the Lok Sabha elections, grabbing about 3.50% of vote share. Rajnikanth, who had announced his plans to join politics in December 2017, is yet to launch his party.

Current political scenario in Tamil Nadu

While a prominent and popular face is missing from Tamil politics after the demise of AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa and DMK chief Karunanidhi, the AIADMK in alliance with the BJP is ruling the state with chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the helm of affairs. The BJP is trying to make inroads in the southern state which has long been held by regional powers. While DMK has now been taken over by Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin, AIADMK is facing stiff opposition from its faction - Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) - led by Sasikala's nephew Dinakaran.

