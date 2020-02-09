Rajinikanth Set To Launch Party In April, Likely To Form A Rainbow Alliance

Actor Rajinikanth aka Shivaji Rao Gaekwad will launch his political party in April after nearly waiting for 22 years to make an entry in politics, reports have said. 'Rajini Makkal Mandram', an outfit launched by the actor and his close aides confirmed about the party launch in April exactly 2 years after Rajinikanth made an announcement about launching his own party on December 31, 2017.

The name of the party is not disclosed yet however a top office-bearer of Rajini Makkal Mandram said the launch could be any time after April 14. Tamilaruvi Manian plays a vital role as a political strategist and a mentor to the actor in his routine affairs. Manian informed that there will be a rainbow alliance with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), an ally of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, who will be with Rajinikanth and there are more parties who are waiting to form an alliance.

Citing an example from that past Manian said that he had built a rainbow alliance in the 2014 Lokh Sabha polls for NDA with the support of PMK, Vijayakanth’s DMDK and Vaiko’s MDMK, that bagged nearly 19 percent votes.

Manian did not comment anything about Rajnikanth's party forming an alliance with BJP but he categorically mentioned that the actor holds strong reservations against T T V Dhinakaran.

Manian said, "Rajinikanth himself will decide about his party alliance with BJP. The actor also fears about the negative impact of an alliance with Dhinakaran".

Manian further asserted that once the party is launched Rajinikanth will announce the date of his first party conference, the party launch is expected to be a mammoth event and we are planning to hold the party conference in August. In the first week of September, he will begin a state-wide tour to meet and explain to the people his political plan and ideals.

"The recent political development in Rajnikanth's party launch has left the DMK and the AIADMK jittery", said Manian. He further added that the wind is favorable towards the actor's party.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls next year.

