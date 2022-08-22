Rajinikanth Strongman & IMMK Founder R Arjunamurthy Rejoins BJP After Quitting In 2020

R Arjunamurthy, founder of India Makkal Munnetra Katchi (IMMK) and close aide of superstar Rajinikanth, rejoined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday, August 22.

Arjunamurthy, who was formerly the head of BJP's intellectual wing, rejoined the saffron fold in the presence of state party president K Annamalai at Kamalalayam, Chennai. He was previously associated with a few Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders and was also active in Tamil Nadu BJP politics. Before becoming Rajinikanth's close aide, he headed the BJP's Tamil Nadu intellectual cell.

Tamil Nadu | Arjuna Moorthy, a close aide of actor Rajinikanth, joins BJP at the state party headquarters in Kamalayam, Chennai, in presence of party's state president K Annamalai. pic.twitter.com/stzGrj3tte — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

Arjunamurthy quits BJP to join Rajinikanth's party

A staunch supporter of Rajinikanth, Arjunamurthy quit the BJP to help the actor float his own political party in 2020. He was also appointed chief coordinator of Rajinikanth's 'Makkal Sevai Katchi' in December that year.

However, after the megastar dropped plans to enter politics, citing his health reasons, Arjunamurthy launched his party India Makkal Munnetra Katchi (IMMK) in February 2021.

After floating the party and announcing its symbol, a 'robot', he invited Rajinikanth fans to support him. The megastar had also congratulated Arjunamurthy after his party's launch saying, "I extend my wishes to Arjunamurthy who has floated a new independent party." IMMK, however, had a poor stint in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, as it failed to win any seat out of the six contested by it.

Raised in Pudukkottai, a district bordering Madurai and Tiruchi, Arjunamurthy hails from the influential Gounder community in Tamil Nadu. He is the son of Ramaswamy, a prominent businessman who owned Janatha Roadways Private Limited. Arjunamurthy moved to Chennai after selling the business.