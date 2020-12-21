Rajinikanth To Launch Political Party On January 17, Madurai Rally Likely: Sources

In a big development, sources told Republic TV on Monday that filmstar-turned-politician Rajinikanth is likely to launch his political party on January 17, 2021. Sources added that the announcement might be made during his public rally in Madurai. The Kollywood superstar is expected to return to Tamil Nadu on December 29 after completing the film shooting in Hyderabad. The launch of Rajinikanth's political party assumes significance as the TN Assembly election is due in April-May 2021. Moreover, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan too has not ruled out the possibility of a tie-up with his colleague from the film industry.

Rajinikanth confirms political party launch

On December 3, Rajinikanth announced on Twitter that he would make the formal announcement of his political party on December 31 followed by the party's launch in January 2021. He wrote, "In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu". This decision came after he interacted with the senior office-bearers of the Rajini Makkal Mandram to decide on his entry into electoral politics.

Speaking to the media at his Poes Garden residence, Rajinikanth stressed that he would not go back on his promise to form a party and contest the 2021 Assembly polls in TN. While conceding that his political plunge was delayed due to health reasons, he stated that political change was a necessity at this juncture. The calls for him to formally join politics commenced since his famous comment - "If Jayalalithaa is voted back, even God cannot save Tamil Nadu" reportedly resulted in a massive loss for AIADMK in 1996.

Rajinikanth told the media, "This corona is a big problem. When I was bedridden, I got my life back because of your prayers. Now I don't mind even if I die. Political change is very certain. Everything needs to be changed. If not now, then never. You, the people, will have to decide. I'm coming. My victory is the people's win and my defeat is that of the public. I appeal to all of you to stand by me to bring these changes."

