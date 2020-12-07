Rajinikanth Visits Elder Brother After Political Party Announcement; Seeks His Blessings

Rajinikanth’s entry into politics has become a talking point, not just in Tamil Nadu's political circuit, but across the country. Despite the formal announcement of a political party coming in after three years, the news was enough for fans to celebrate. In one of his first appearances since the announcement, the superstar visited his elder brother in Bengaluru.

Rajinikanth meets his brother after political venture announcement

Rajinikanth paid a visit to his elder brother Sathyanarayana in Bengaluru on Monday. Dressed in an all-white avatar of a shirt and and veshti, the actor-politician was seen taking the blessings of his brother. The latter blessed the new political aspirant by gifting him a shawl.

Netizens reacted with delight to the post, calling him ‘Thalaivar’ and that he was superstar that people ‘deserved.’ Some wondered who he will tie-up in the elections, and one highlighted the ‘power’ of Rajinikanth, by sharing how he caused the defeat of J Jayalalithaa by supporting the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in 1996.

It is also being reported that Rajinikanth would be spending his birthday on December 12, in Bengaluru.

Rajinikanth's political announcement

Rajinikanth had announced on December 3, that he will be launching his party in January, and that he will be making an announcement about it on December 31. He expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious in the Tamil Nadu elections, that are scheduled to take place around April-May next year.

"In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu", Rajinikanth's wrote on Twitter.

His announcement, however, led to mixed reactions. BJP leader Khushboo Sundar and former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu backed him, while Congress’ Verappa Moily, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju being convinced it wouldn’t work out.

Meanwhile, on the film front, He also clarified that he could complete his film Annatthe, of which 40 per cent of the shooting was completed. He said it was his ‘duty’ to finish the film before elections.

