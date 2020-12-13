Rajinikanth's 70th birthday's cake has political message, daughter Soundarya shares photo

There were back-to-back reasons for Rajinikanth’s fans to celebrate, as the superstar turned 70 days after announcing his political venture recently. And the celebrations in a way combined both the moments, if his birthday cake was anything to go by. The actor-politician cut a cake with the ‘now or never’ message, that has become one of the taglines ahead of his political plunge.

Rajinikanth’s birthday cake in ‘now or never’ shape

Rajinikanth’s daughter, director Soundarya Rajinikanth shared the glimpse of the ‘Birthday Boy’ as he cut his cake, which looked delicious in multiple colours and decorative items. But it was the 'Now or Never' message that stood out.

Soundarya wished her ‘Dearest Appa’, who is 'Thalaivar' and many other titles for fans, and gave her thumbs up to the ‘Now or Never’ message, also using hashtags like ‘Thalaivar Birthday’ and ‘One And Only.’

Rajinikanth's political plunge

In his first address to fans after tweeting about his political venture, Rajinikanth had used the ‘Now or Never’ message, which has caught on among his fans.

He had then said, "This corona is a big problem. When I was bedridden, I got my life back because of your prayers. Now I don't mind even if I die." "Political change is very certain. Everything needs to be changed. If not now, then never," he said. Rajinikanth stated, "You, the people, will have to decide. I'm coming. My victory is the people's win and my defeat is that of the public." "I appeal to all of you to stand by me to bring these changes", Rajinikanth said as he appealed to the people to support him.

Rajinikanth announced on December 3, that on December 31, he will be making the announcement of the launch of his political party, which will formally be unveiled in January.

Rajinikanth’s birthday was marked by celebrations across the nation by his fans, who gathered at his residence, trended celebratory hashtags on social media and distributed food and performed other charitable activities. The who’s who of the country like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the stars of the film industry extended their birthday wishes.

