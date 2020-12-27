'Rajinikanth's Dec 31 Announcement May Get Postponed', Says Party Aide After His Discharge

After superstar Rajinikanth's discharge from Hyderabad's Apollo hospital, the question arose regarding his impending political party launch on December 31. Speaking to Republic TV, Rajini's aide - Tamilaruvi Manian - who is supervising the formation of the party, said that the launch may get postponed as the Superstar has been advised a week's bedrest by doctors after being hospitalised over three days. Manian added that while announcing the party's name may take place on December 31, the party will most likely be launched after Pongal - January 14.

Rajinikanth to launch political party on January 17, Madurai rally likely: Sources

Manian: 'Rajini party launch may be postponed'

"He is alright now. After having discussions with Rajini, I can tell you if the announcement of the launch of his party will be on 31st or if it will be postponed. I hope I can meet him tomorrow and the I can tell you clearly. He will mostly launch his party after Pongal, but we don't know where the conference will be held," said Manian.

Rajinikanth was admitted to Hyderbad's Apollo Hospital on Friday after severe blood pressure fluctuation. After informing that there is nothing alarming in the superstar Rajinikanth's medical reports, Apollo Hospitals on Sunday afternoon issued a statement saying that the actor will be discharged soon. The actor has now flown back to Chennai and has been advised a week's bed rest. He had recently escaped a COVID scare after four of the crew members tested COVID-19 positive; the superstar, however, tested negative.

Kamal Haasan says 'Will form 3rd front in TN'; MNM to decide on CM if allied with Rajini

Rajinikanth confirms political party launch

On December 3, Rajinikanth announced on Twitter that he would make the formal announcement of his political party on December 31 followed by the party's launch in January 2021. The following day, speaking to the media at his Poes Garden residence, Rajinikanth stressed that he would not go back on his promise to form a party and contest the 2021 Assembly polls in TN. While conceding that his political plunge was delayed due to health reasons, he stated that political change was a necessity at this juncture.

Moreover, he named Arjunamurthy as his soon-to-be-launched party's chief coordinator, while Tamilaruvi Maniyan was made supervisor of the party's formation. Rajinikanth said, "I am ready to sacrifice even my life for the sake of Tamil people. It is now or never. We will change, we will change everything. We will practise spiritual politics". The calls for him to formally join politics commenced since his famous comment - "If Jayalalithaa is voted back, even God cannot save Tamil Nadu" reportedly resulted in a massive loss for AIADMK in 1996.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India records 18,732 fresh cases; lowest daily spike in 6 months

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. Tamil Nadu polls will be held in April-May 2021.

Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, scheduled to return to Chennai on Sunday evening